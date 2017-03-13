Marcus MaloneUS percussionist, member of Santana
Marcus Malone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0611f4f-6f03-4603-8b92-1c24991c134b
Marcus Malone Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus "The Magnificent" Malone is an American percussionist, former member of the Latin rock band Santana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcus Malone Tracks
Sort by
Better Man
Marcus Malone
Better Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Man
Last played on
Real World Blues (feat. Marcus Malone)
Roger Cotton
Real World Blues (feat. Marcus Malone)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real World Blues (feat. Marcus Malone)
Last played on
One Woman Man
Marcus Malone
One Woman Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Woman Man
Last played on
Detroit City Blues
Marcus Malone
Detroit City Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Detroit City Blues
Last played on
Back to artist