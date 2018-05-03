Shirley Minty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f060cc18-b016-4766-8dd9-b1616fd113cb
Shirley Minty Tracks
Sort by
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg6q9r
Westminster Cathedral
1974-08-22T23:31:42
22
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 34
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1973: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e93d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-24T23:31:42
24
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecd4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-01T23:31:42
1
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-13T23:31:42
13
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecmxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-29T23:31:42
29
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist