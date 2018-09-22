Audio TwoBrooklyn, NY hip-hop duo. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1992
Audio Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f05ffafd-6875-46f8-ac88-1bdbe3be71ac
Audio Two Biography (Wikipedia)
Audio Two were the Brooklyn, New York hip hop duo of emcee Kirk "Milk Dee" Robinson and DJ Nat "Gizmo" Robinson, most famous for its first hit "Top Billin'".
Audio Two Tracks
Top Billin'
Audio Two
Top Billin'
Top Billin'
A Christmas Rhyme
Audio Two
A Christmas Rhyme
Top Billin (MF Doom Remix)
Audio Two
Top Billin (MF Doom Remix)
Top Billin (MF Doom Remix)
