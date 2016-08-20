Bobby Lee TrammellBorn 31 January 1934. Died 20 February 2008
1934-01-31
Bobby Lee Trammell Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Lee Trammell (January 31, 1934 – February 20, 2008) was an American rockabilly singer and politician.
Bobby Lee Trammell Tracks
Shirley Lee
YOU MOSTEST GIRL
