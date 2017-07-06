Bill GoodwinJazz drummer. Born 8 January 1942
Bill Goodwin
Bill Goodwin Biography (Wikipedia)
F. Bill Goodwin (born Los Angeles, California, January 8, 1942) is an American jazz drummer.
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
Pete Christlieb
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
A Blizzard of Lies
Dave Frishberg
A Blizzard of Lies
A Blizzard of Lies
Your Lying Ways
Bill Goodwin
Your Lying Ways
Your Lying Ways
High Clouds
Phil Woods
High Clouds
High Clouds
Turn of the Century
Jerry Hahn
Turn of the Century
Turn of the Century
