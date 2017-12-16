Kenny Young is an American songwriter, producer and environmentalist who has been an active writer, artist, and producer from 1963 to the present. His most famous songs are "Under the Boardwalk," co-written with Arthur Resnick, "Ai No Corrida", co-written with Chaz Jankel, "Just a Little Bit Better", "SSSingle Bed', "Captain of Your Ship", Just One More Night",and "Only You Can". "Under the Boardwalk" was recorded by The Drifters in 1964 and also by The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, John Mellencamp, Ricky Lee Jones, The Undertones, Aaron Neville, Bette Midler and many other artists. Young also wrote or produced Top 40 hit songs for Herman's Hermits, Quincy Jones, Ben E. King, Rudy Clark Mark Lindsay, Reparata and the Delrons, Clodagh Rodgers, Kenny Rogers, The Shirelles, and Nancy Sinatra.