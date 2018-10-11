The PersuadersR&B vocal group. Formed 1969
The Persuaders
1969
The Persuaders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Persuaders are a New York City-based R&B vocal group best known for their gold hit single in the 1970s, "Thin Line Between Love and Hate". It sold over a million copies, topping the Billboard R&B chart, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America on October 29, 1971.
The Persuaders Tracks
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
The Persuaders
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Some Guys Have All the Luck
The Persuaders
Some Guys Have All the Luck
I'm So Glad I Got You
The Persuaders
I'm So Glad I Got You
I'm So Glad I Got You
Love Gonna Pack Up (And Walk Out On You)
The Persuaders
Love Gonna Pack Up (And Walk Out On You)
Love Gonna Pack Up (And Walk Out On You)
Trying Girls Out
The Persuaders
Trying Girls Out
Trying Girls Out
Some Guys Have All The Luck The Persuaders
The Persuaders
Some Guys Have All The Luck The Persuaders
Grange Hill
The Persuaders
Grange Hill
Grange Hill
Hold On Just a Little Bit Longer
The Persuaders
Hold On Just a Little Bit Longer
Hold On Just a Little Bit Longer
