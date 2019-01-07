SealEnglish-born singer and songwriter. Born 19 February 1963
Seal Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel (born 19 February 1963), known professionally as Seal, is a British singer and songwriter who has sold over 20 million records worldwide, his first international hit being the song "Crazy", released in 1991 and his most celebrated song being "Kiss from a Rose", released in 1994.
Seal has won multiple awards throughout his career, including three Brit Awards; he won Best British Male in 1992, as well as four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. As a songwriter, he received two Ivor Novello Awards for Best Song Musically and Lyrically from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors for "Killer" (1990) and "Crazy" (1991).
He was a coach on The Voice Australia in 2012 and 2013, and returned to Australia to work as a coach in 2017.
Seal Tracks
Sort by
Crazy
Kiss From A Rose
Killer (feat. Seal)
Future Love Paradise
A Change Is Gonna Come
Seal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Annie Lennox: "We used to make a curtain out of a sheet and a washing line and put on our own concerts!"
-
George Michael talking in 2014 about working with Aretha Franklin
-
George Michael 'a master' of pop music
-
Paul Young: Fans 'connected' to George Michael's voice
-
Simply Red Live in Session
-
Annie Lennox chats with Ken
-
Annie Lennox speaks to Johnnie Walker
-
Annie Lennox is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame