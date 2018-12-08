Eric HarlandBorn 8 November 1976
Eric Harland
1976-11-08
Eric Harland Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Harland (born November 8, 1976) is an American jazz drummer.
In addition to leading his own group, Harland is a member of Charles Lloyd's Quartet, Dave Holland's Prism, James Farm with Joshua Redman, and Taylor Eigsti's Trio.
He has also been a member of McCoy Tyner's Quartet, Kurt Rosenwinkel's Standards Trio, Aaron Goldberg's Trio, Julian Lage's Trio, Chris Potter's Trio, and Terence Blanchard's Quintet, among other groups. He was a member of the SFJAZZ Collective from 2005 to 2012.
Eric Harland Tracks
Contrast
Eric Harland
Contrast
Contrast
Last played on
Treachery
Eric Harland
Treachery
Treachery
Last played on
