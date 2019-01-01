The F-UpsFormed 1999. Disbanded 2006
The F-Ups
1999
The F-Ups Biography (Wikipedia)
The F-Ups were an American punk rock band from Rochester, Minnesota. Founded in 1999, signed with Capitol Records in 2003, and broke up in 2006. They are best known for their song 'Lazy Generation' which was featured on NHL 2005 and Burnout 3: Takedown, being the theme song for Takedown. After the break up several of the members formed a new band Hang 'Em High, which itself disbanded in 2014.
The F-Ups Tracks
The F-Ups Links
