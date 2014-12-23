Dusted is the joint venture of two record producers, Rollo Armstrong (Faithless, and brother of the singer Dido) and Mark Bates (Guy Ornadel). Their best remembered track was "Always Remember to Respect and Honour Your Mother Part One" (Go! Beat Records/Polydor Records) in 2001, which reached #31 on the UK Singles Chart. The song featured a 12-year-old schoolboy vocal from Alan Young.

In July 2009, Bates announced on MySpace that the second part of the project would be named All Thieves, and feature vocals from Kristian Leontiou and Bailey Tzuke. The CD which is to be called 'We Are All Thieves' is ready for release. All Thieves' tracks "Turn And Turn Again" and "We Will Be Dust" were featured in Grey's Anatomy in 2009.