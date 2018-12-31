John WilbyeBorn 25 February 1574. Died 1638
John Wilbye
1574-03-07
John Wilbye Biography (Wikipedia)
John Wilbye (baptized 7 March 1574 – September 1638) was an English madrigal composer.
John Wilbye Tracks
Adew sweet Amarillis
Draw on sweet night for 6 voices (1609)
Sweet hony-sucking bees
Draw on sweet night
Sweet honey-sucking bees; Yet sweet, take heed
Draw on, sweet night
Draw on, sweet night
Lady, when I behold from Madrigals, Book 1
The Lady Oriana
The Lady Oriana
Softly, O softly drop my eyes
Yee that doe live in pleasures
Stay, Corydon, thou swain
Weep, weep mine eyes
The Frogge Galliard, arr John Wilbye for keyboard
When shall my wretched life give place to death?
Lady, your words do spite me
Die, hapless man
Thus saith mine Cloris bright
Lady, when I behold
Weep, O mine eyes
Adieu, sweet Amaryllis
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
Flora gave me fairest flowers
The Lady Oriana (The Triumphs of Oriana)
The Lady Orianna
Draw On Sweet Night
Draw on, sweet night for violin & viols
Oft have I vowde for 5 voices [1609]
Flora gave mee fairest flowers for 5 voices [1598]
Draw on, sweet night (Proms 2016)
Draw On Sweet Night
Yee Restlesse Thoughts
Adew, Sweet Amarillis
The Lady Oriana
