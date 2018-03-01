Oscar Shumsky (March 23, 1917 in Philadelphia – July 24, 2000 in Rye, New York) was an American violinist and conductor born to Russian-Jewish parents. Oscar Shumsky married Louise Sophia Carboni on October 4, 1939. Together they had two sons; Noel (a business executive & teacher) and Eric (a violist & teacher). A great deal has been written about Shumsky’s musical artistry however little is known about his “other interests”. Since his childhood in Philadelphia Shumsky was fascinated with photography. He was an avid amateur photographer who could often be found with a camera. His photographic skills and knowledge were recognized by the great American photographer- Ansel Adams. The two men became friends drawn together by their mutual interests and respect; Shumsky a professional musician and amateur photographer and Adams a professional photographer and amateur musician (pianist). Shumsky had a curiosity with the world around him. He was drawn to biology and microbiology which led him to the field of photo microscopy. He would often find himself in a situation where he needed a special mounting to marry one optical device to another. He taught himself how to use a metal lathe and other machining tools to build whatever was needed to accomplish the task. Shumsky had a huge intellect and was capable of learning how to do anything he put his mind to. He was a visionary who often saw things with a uniqueness that surprised others who held more conventional views. He was usually the most profound thinker in the room but he never demeaned others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good meal and a good laugh. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was most happy when he was with his wife Louise.