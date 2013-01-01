End of a YearFormed 2003. Disbanded 2011
End of a Year
End of a Year Biography (Wikipedia)
Self Defense Family (shortened to Self Defense and previously known as End of a Year) are an American rock band with members from across the United States and England. The band has released five full-length albums and several EPs and splits. Their sixth and latest studio album Have You Considered Punk Music was released June 29th, 2018 on Run For Cover Records.
End of a Year Tracks
Marissa Wendolovske
