The XcertsFormed 2001
The Xcerts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gm5bb.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0468734-9ae8-4701-bb18-42c4a162115a
The Xcerts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Xcerts are a British alternative rock band, originally formed in Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom in 2001. They have released four studio albums, with their latest being Hold On To Your Heart (2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Xcerts Tracks
Sort by
Cry (Acoustic)
The Xcerts
Cry (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Cry (Acoustic)
Last played on
Live Like This
The Xcerts
Live Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Feels Like Falling In Love
The Xcerts
Feels Like Falling In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057m92k.jpglink
Feels Like Falling In Love
Last played on
Daydream
The Xcerts
Daydream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnx8r.jpglink
Daydream
Last played on
Hold On To Your Heart (New Version)
The Xcerts
Hold On To Your Heart (New Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Hold On To Your Heart (New Version)
Last played on
Feels Like Falling In Love (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Feels Like Falling In Love (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
First Kiss Feeling (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
First Kiss Feeling (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Hold On To Your Heart (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Hold On To Your Heart (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Hold Onto Your Heart
The Xcerts
Hold Onto Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Hold Onto Your Heart
Last played on
Drive Me Wild
The Xcerts
Drive Me Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Drive Me Wild
Last played on
Hold on to Your Heart (Live Session)
The Xcerts
Hold on to Your Heart (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Hold on to Your Heart (Live Session)
Feels Like I'm Falling in Love (Live Session)
The Xcerts
Feels Like I'm Falling in Love (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Daydream (Live Session)
The Xcerts
Daydream (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Daydream (Live Session)
We Are Gonna Live
The Xcerts
We Are Gonna Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
We Are Gonna Live
Last played on
Crazy
The Xcerts
Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Crazy
Last played on
Cry (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Cry (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Pop Song (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Pop Song (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Show Me Beautiful (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Show Me Beautiful (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Day Dream (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
The Xcerts
Day Dream (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gm5hh.jpglink
Playlists featuring The Xcerts
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/ahpwxj
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T23:57:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wx9dm.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
The Xcerts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Fatherson - Ghost
-
Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breaking
-
Twin Atlantic - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Fatherson - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Fatherson - Lost Little Boys (The Quay Sessions)
-
Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breaking (The Quay Sessions)
-
Rock: Fatherson - ‘Lost Little Boys’
-
Pop 2
-
Vukovi | Session and Interview
Back to artist