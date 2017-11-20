Joey MontanaEdgardo Antonio Miranda Beiro, aka MC Joe, former member of La Factoría. Born 3 May 1982
Joey Montana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f043a667-d0cc-41ec-b242-22068c5cd736
Joey Montana Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgardo Antonio Miranda Beiro (born May 3, 1982), known artistically as Joey Montana, is a Panamanian reggaeton singer. He is known for the songs "La Melodía", "Tus Ojos No Me Ven", "Hola" and "Picky".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joey Montana Tracks
Sort by
Winner (feat. Celebrity Marauders, Joey Montana & Pree)
Kardinal Offishall
Winner (feat. Celebrity Marauders, Joey Montana & Pree)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4zr.jpglink
Winner (feat. Celebrity Marauders, Joey Montana & Pree)
Last played on
Picky
Joey Montana
Picky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picky
Last played on
Joey Montana Links
Back to artist