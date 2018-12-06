Chris JamesEDM/pop vocalist, producer & DJ
Chris James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0410667-a245-494b-887b-a81ba45d783d
Chris James Tracks
Sort by
You Made It (feat. Chris James)
DJ Shadow
You Made It (feat. Chris James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlw0.jpglink
You Made It (feat. Chris James)
Last played on
The Veldt (feat. Chris James)
deadmau5
The Veldt (feat. Chris James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btcw9.jpglink
The Veldt (feat. Chris James)
Last played on
Space In The Clouds (feat. DM Stith)
Chris James
Space In The Clouds (feat. DM Stith)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space In The Clouds (feat. DM Stith)
Last played on
Together We Are (feat. Chris James)
ARTY
Together We Are (feat. Chris James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dt9cb.jpglink
Together We Are (feat. Chris James)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chris James
Back to artist