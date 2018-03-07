Sarah BaldockBorn 1975
Sarah Baldock
1975
Sarah Baldock Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Baldock (born 5 April 1975) is an English organist and choral conductor, formerly the Organist and Master of the Choristers of Chichester Cathedral. She is notable as one of the earliest women to be appointed to the senior music post at a Church of England cathedral. She was married to counter-tenor David Hurley. Baldock has become known as a popular soloist in the UK and abroad.
Sarah Baldock Tracks
Five Short Pieces
Percy Whitlock
Five Short Pieces
Five Short Pieces
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
This is the record of John
Fete
Jean Langlais
Fete
Fete
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
Waynflete Singers
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
THERE IS A LAND OF PURE DELIGHT
