Art Neville Born 17 December 1937
Art Neville
1937-12-17
Art Neville Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Lanon Neville (born December 17, 1937) is an American singer, songwriter and keyboardist from New Orleans.
Neville is a part of one of the notable musical families of New Orleans, the Neville Brothers. He is a founding member of The Meters, whose musical style represents New Orleans funk. He continues to play with the spinoff group The Funky Meters.
Neville has played on recordings by many notable artists from New Orleans and elsewhere, including Labelle (on "Lady Marmalade"), Paul McCartney, Lee Dorsey, Robert Palmer, Dr. John and Professor Longhair.
Art Neville Tracks
Cha Dooky-Doo
Art Neville
Cha Dooky-Doo
Cha Dooky-Doo
Bo Diddley
Art Neville
Bo Diddley
Zing Zing
Art Neville
Zing Zing
Zing Zing
Arabian Rock Call
Art Neville
Arabian Rock Call
Arabian Rock Call
I'm A Fool To Care
Art Neville
I'm A Fool To Care
I'm A Fool To Care
