Arthur Lanon Neville (born December 17, 1937) is an American singer, songwriter and keyboardist from New Orleans.

Neville is a part of one of the notable musical families of New Orleans, the Neville Brothers. He is a founding member of The Meters, whose musical style represents New Orleans funk. He continues to play with the spinoff group The Funky Meters.

Neville has played on recordings by many notable artists from New Orleans and elsewhere, including Labelle (on "Lady Marmalade"), Paul McCartney, Lee Dorsey, Robert Palmer, Dr. John and Professor Longhair.