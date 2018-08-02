Isaak DunayevskyBorn 30 January 1900. Died 25 July 1955
Isaak Dunayevsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1900-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f03de526-c8b2-4854-b894-656d21ae7623
Isaak Dunayevsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaak Osipovich Dunayevsky (Russian: Исаак Осипович Дунаевский; also transliterated as Dunaevski or Dunaevsky; 30 January [O.S. 18 January] 1900 – 25 July 1955) was a Soviet film composer and conductor of the 1930s and 1940s, who achieved huge success in music for operetta and film comedies, frequently working with the film director Grigori Aleksandrov. He is considered one of the greatest Soviet composers of all time. Many of his songs are very well known and held in high regard in Russia and the former Soviet Union.
Isaak Dunayevsky Tracks
Konstantsia, from the film 'D'Artagnan and the Three Musketeers'
Isaak Dunayevsky
Konstantsia, from the film 'D'Artagnan and the Three Musketeers'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Konstantsia, from the film 'D'Artagnan and the Three Musketeers'
Singer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Overture to the film 'The Children of Captain Grant'
Isaak Dunayevsky
Overture to the film 'The Children of Captain Grant'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture to the film 'The Children of Captain Grant'
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Song of the Youth
Dunayevsky, Soviet Army Band & Soviet Army Chorus
Song of the Youth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the Youth
Composer
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
Song of Youth
Isaak Dunayevsky
Song of Youth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of Youth
Performer
Last played on
Circus Fantasy
Isaak Dunayevsky
Circus Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Circus Fantasy
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
