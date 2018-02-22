Alison CooperConductor
Alison Cooper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f03993e5-f74d-49f7-bb05-e3d5e1d86410
Alison Cooper Tracks
Sort by
Power and Glory
Magpahi
Power and Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Power and Glory
Beauty and Kindness
Magpahi
Beauty and Kindness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty and Kindness
As I Went to the Shore
Magpahi
As I Went to the Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As I Went to the Shore
Hawthorne Heart
Magpahi
Hawthorne Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawthorne Heart
Back to artist