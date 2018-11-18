DescendentsAmerican punk rock band. Formed 1978
Descendents
1978
Descendents Biography
The Descendents are a punk rock band formed in 1977 in Manhattan Beach, California by guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo and drummer Bill Stevenson. In 1979, they enlisted Stevenson's school friend Milo Aukerman as a singer, and reappeared as a punk rock band, becoming a major player in the hardcore punk scene developing in Los Angeles at the time. They have released seven studio albums, three live albums, three compilation albums, and three EPs. Since 1986, the band's lineup has consisted of singer Milo Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton, bassist Karl Alvarez, and drummer Bill Stevenson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Descendents Tracks
Silly Girl
Bikeage
Suburban Home
Clean Sheets
Everything Sux
Victim Of Me
Christmas Vacation
Bikeage
When I Get Old
Thank You
Get The Time
Cool To Be You
Coffee Mug
Talking
Kabuki Girl
I'm The One
The Hope
Coolidge
Myage
Hope
Upcoming Events
1
Aug
2019
Descendents, The Casualties, UK Subs, Dwarves, The Skids, Subhumans, Cock Sparrer, 999, Angelic Upstarts, Spear of Destiny, Poison Idea, Penetration, Booze & Glory, King Kurt, Chameleons Vox, Infa Riot, Outcasts, Evil Conduct, 1919, Lion's Law, Gimp Fist, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, TV SMITH & THE BORED TEENAGERS PLAY THE ADVERTS and DOA (LV)
Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool, UK
