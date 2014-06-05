CochiseUK 70s country rock band. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1972
Cochise was an English country rock band that performed in the 1970s.
This band is more significant for who they included than what they produced. Singer Stewart Brown had grown up with Reggie Dwight, later Elton John, and co-founded the band Bluesology with him. After the demise of Cochise, Mick Grabham made a solo album in 1972 and joined Procol Harum the following year. B.J. Cole also recorded a solo album in 1972, called New Hovering Dog, before becoming an important session musician playing with Elton John, Uriah Heep and many others throughout the 1970s. Rick Wills and John "Willie" Wilson played on David Gilmour's debut solo album in 1978.
