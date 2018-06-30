Judy DunawayBorn 1964
Judy Dunaway
1964
Judy Dunaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Dunaway (born 1964 in Mississippi) is a conceptual sound artist, avant-garde composer, free improvisor and creator of sound installations who is primarily known for her sound works for latex balloons. Since 1990 she has created over thirty works for balloons as sound conduits and has also made this her main instrument for improvisation.
Judy Dunaway Tracks
Bluebird
Judy Dunaway
Bluebird
Bluebird
The Balloon Factory
Judy Dunaway
The Balloon Factory
The Balloon Factory
