Richard Norris (born 23 June 1965) is a London-based record producer, song writer, sound engineer, musician, DJ and author. Best known as a member of electronic dance band The Grid., he has also worked as a producer and engineer since the 80s with artists such as Bryan Ferry, Marc Almond, Joe Strummer and Pet Shop Boys.

