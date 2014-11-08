Richard NorrisUK producer, engineer and musician. Born 23 June 1965
Richard Norris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f032ac46-5587-4f1a-a9ff-137ce27f6b88
Richard Norris Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Norris (born 23 June 1965) is a London-based record producer, song writer, sound engineer, musician, DJ and author. Best known as a member of electronic dance band The Grid., he has also worked as a producer and engineer since the 80s with artists such as Bryan Ferry, Marc Almond, Joe Strummer and Pet Shop Boys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Norris Tracks
Sort by
Freaks
Richard Norris
Freaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaks
Last played on
Richard Norris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist