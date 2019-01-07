Liam Bailey is an English musician from Nottingham, England. Bailey co-wrote and performed on the 2011 top five Chase & Status single "Blind Faith"; he has also collaborated with DJ Fresh, Delilah, Shy FX and others. His debut album Definitely Now was released in August 2014.

Bailey is noted for his soul, reggae, and blues influenced vocal style and has been compared to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Bill Withers, Bob Marley and Dennis Brown.