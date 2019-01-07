Liam BaileyBorn 11 March 1983
Liam Bailey is an English musician from Nottingham, England. Bailey co-wrote and performed on the 2011 top five Chase & Status single "Blind Faith"; he has also collaborated with DJ Fresh, Delilah, Shy FX and others. His debut album Definitely Now was released in August 2014.
Bailey is noted for his soul, reggae, and blues influenced vocal style and has been compared to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Bill Withers, Bob Marley and Dennis Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
