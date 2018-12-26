Salt HouseFormed 1 January 2013
Salt House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05h79vt.jpg
2013-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f02626e9-8803-4a57-8571-8a7d8ae21da4
Salt House Tracks
Sort by
Old Shoes
Salt House
Old Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Old Shoes
Last played on
Undersong
Salt House
Undersong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Undersong
Last played on
Underwood / Sunrise In The River
Salt House
Underwood / Sunrise In The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Underwood / Sunrise In The River
Last played on
The Road Not Taken
Salt House
The Road Not Taken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
The Road Not Taken
Last played on
Turn Ye To Me
Salt House
Turn Ye To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Turn Ye To Me
Last played on
Lay Your Dark Low
Salt House
Lay Your Dark Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Lay Your Dark Low
Last played on
Charmer
Salt House
Charmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Charmer
Last played on
The Sister's Revenge
Salt House
The Sister's Revenge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
The Sister's Revenge
Last played on
Morning Train
Salt House
Morning Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Morning Train
Last played on
Little Birdie / Short Time
Salt House
Little Birdie / Short Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Little Birdie / Short Time
Last played on
She's Like The Swallow
Salt House
She's Like The Swallow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
She's Like The Swallow
Last played on
KATIE CRUEL
Salt House
KATIE CRUEL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
KATIE CRUEL
Last played on
Freshwater Salt
Salt House
Freshwater Salt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Freshwater Salt
Last played on
She walks in beauty
Salt House
She walks in beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
She walks in beauty
Last played on
Little Birdie
Salt House
Little Birdie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7bb4.jpglink
Little Birdie
Last played on
Salt House Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist