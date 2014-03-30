The Royal Jokers
The Royal Jokers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f02449aa-01e4-453c-b75a-df27f6950c0f
The Royal Jokers Tracks
Sort by
Beatnik (Instrumental)
The Royal Jokers
Beatnik (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beatnik (Instrumental)
Last played on
You Tickle Me Baby
The Royal Jokers
You Tickle Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Tickle Me Baby
Last played on
The Royal Jokers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist