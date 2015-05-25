Karol TeutschBorn 12 March 1921. Died 25 November 1992
Karol Teutsch
1921-03-12
Divertimento for strings: 3rd movement; Giocoso
Grażyna Bacewicz
Sarabande (Keyboard suite in D minor)
George Frideric Handel
