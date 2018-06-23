Vitaliy Vladasovich Grachyov (Russian: Вита́лий Владасович Грачёв, Vitaly Vladasovich Grachyov; born 19 February 1979), known professionally as Vitas (Russian: Ви́тас, Vitas,) is a Russian singer. He is known for his unique head voice and for possessing a five-octave vocal range, which enables him to perform his trademark "turkey call" like in his song "The 7th Element". His eclectic musical style incorporates elements of techno, dance, classical, jazz, and folk music. His song "Opera 2" and the music video for "The 7th Element" have been forwarded over email and on various social networks frequently, accounting for much of his worldwide recognition.

Vitas designs his own stage costumes. DIVA (ДИВА) is the name of the band that accompanies Vitas during his concerts. He has achieved notability through Russian television, and since 2005 his career has advanced into Asian markets.

He has sung with entertainment labels such as Universal, which distributes his music in Taiwan, and he has toured extensively in China and several other countries.