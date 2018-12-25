Victor Hely-HutchinsonBritish composer. Born 26 December 1901. Died 11 March 1947
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
1901-12-26
Victor Hely-Hutchinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Victor Hely-Hutchinson (26 December 1901 – 11 March 1947) was a British composer. He is best known for the Carol Symphony and for humorous song-settings.
Victor Hely-Hutchinson Tracks
Carol Symphony (Prelude)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Carol Symphony (Prelude)
Carol Symphony (Prelude)
Conductor
Last played on
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Last played on
A Carol Symphony
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
A Carol Symphony
A Carol Symphony
Last played on
A Carol Symphony
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
A Carol Symphony
A Carol Symphony
Last played on
A Carol Symphony (complete)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
A Carol Symphony (complete)
A Carol Symphony (complete)
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1943: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1943-08-09T23:20:19
9
Aug
1943
Proms 1943: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1933: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
1933-08-30T23:20:19
30
Aug
1933
Proms 1933: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
Winter Proms 1932–3: Prom 10
Queen's Hall
1933-01-11T23:20:19
11
Jan
1933
Winter Proms 1932–3: Prom 10
Queen's Hall
Proms 1932: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
1932-09-07T23:20:19
7
Sep
1932
Proms 1932: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
Proms 1930: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
1930-09-27T23:20:19
27
Sep
1930
Proms 1930: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
