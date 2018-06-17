Gwyneth JonesBorn 7 November 1936
Gwyneth Jones
Gwyneth Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Gwyneth Jones, DBE (born 7 November 1936) is a Welsh operatic dramatic soprano.
Gwyneth Jones Tracks
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Engelbert Humperdinck, Ann Murray, Gwyneth Jones, Edita Gruberová, Barbara Bonney, Christiane Oelze, Staatskapelle Dresden & Chor der Staatsoper Dresden
Composer
Last played on
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
All' mein Gedanken, Op. 21 No. 1
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Pace, pace, mio Dio from La Forza del Destino
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Ständchen, Op. 17 No. 2
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Notre Dame - Opera In 2 Acts Final scene: Ihr schlafet nicht...?
Franz Schmidt
Last played on
Luonnotar, Op 70
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
La Forza del Destino "Pace Pace Mio Dio"
Gwyneth Jones
Fidelio (Mir ist so wunderbar)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Retorna Vincitor allan o Aida
Gwyneth Jones
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-30T23:23:29
30
Jul
1993
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1991
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-14T23:23:29
14
Sep
1991
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-06T23:23:29
6
Aug
1989
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1965-09-08T23:23:29
8
Sep
1965
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-02T23:23:29
2
Sep
1964
Royal Albert Hall
