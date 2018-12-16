Skip EwingAmerican country singer/songwriter and producer. Born 6 March 1964
Skip Ewing
1964-03-06
Skip Ewing Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Ralph "Skip" Ewing (born March 6, 1964, in Redlands, California) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Active since 1988, Ewing has recorded nine studio albums and has charted fifteen singles on the Billboard country charts.
Skip Ewing Tracks
Christmas Carol
The Gospel According To Luke
Rebecca Lynn
Burning A Hole In My Heart
I Wish I Was Somebody Else
A Healin Fire
Age Doesn't Matter At All
The Dotted Line
