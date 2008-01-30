Frank Farian (born Franz Reuther 18 July 1941, Kirn, Germany) is a German record producer and songwriter, best known as the founder and voice behind the 1970s' disco-pop group Boney M. and as the mastermind and voice behind the lip-syncing group Milli Vanilli. His tendency to create bands with a visual image distinct from the recorded musical performances has led to controversy throughout his career, especially in the case of Milli Vanilli. Farian is also the owner of the record label MCI and several subsidiaries.