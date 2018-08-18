Felicity UrquhartBorn 4 May 1976
Felicity Urquhart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f017b016-d605-4fa9-a2ab-9ef4fde779e6
Felicity Urquhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Felicity Ann Urquhart (born 4 May 1976) is an Australian country music singer-songwriter, and a TV and radio presenter. Her single "Big Black Cloud", co-written with Randy Scruggs, reached No. 1 on Country Tracks National Top 30 Singles Chart in 2007. She has won numerous awards including a Centenary Medal in 2001 "For service to Australian society through country music". Urquhart married musician and producer Glen Hannah in March 2009. She has been the host of country music show Saturday Night Country on Australian Broadcasting Corporation Local Radio since March 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felicity Urquhart Tracks
Sort by
Breathe
Felicity Urquhart
Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Last played on
Felicity Urquhart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist