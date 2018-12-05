Savoy BrownFormed 1966
Savoy Brown
1966
Savoy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Savoy Brown, originally known as the Savoy Brown Blues Band, are an English blues rock band formed in Battersea, south west London in 1965. Part of the late 1960s blues rock movement, Savoy Brown primarily achieved success in the United States, where they promoted their albums with non-stop touring.
Savoy Brown Tracks
Train To Nowhere
Train To Nowhere
Tell Mama
Tell Mama
Hellbound Train
Hellbound Train
Little Red Rooster
Little Red Rooster
Made Up My Mind
Made Up My Mind
Meet The Blues Dead On
Meet The Blues Dead On
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Under the Bridge, London, UK
13
Apr
2019
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
16
Apr
2019
Stramash, Edinburgh, UK
