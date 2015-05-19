Yuri Navrotsky (Russian: Юрий Навроцкий; Belarusian: Юрый Наўроцкі; born 11 May 1991 in Minsk), better known by his stage name Uzari (Russian: Юзари, Belarusian: Юзары), is a Belarusian singer and songwriter. He represented Belarus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Maimuna with the song "Time".

Previously, he competed in the Belarusian national final in 2012 with the song "The Winner", coming in 5th place, and in 2013 with the song "Secret", coming in 8th place. He was also one of Anastasia Vinnikova's backing singers at Eurovision Song Contest 2011.

He co-composed Belarus's entry into the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2014, "Sokal" by Nadezhda Misyakova which came in 7th place out of 16th with 71 points

Uzari and Maimuna represented Belarus at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015, but failed to qualify for the final. They finished 12th in semi-final 1 (13th Televote/ 8th Jury).

He also composed the song 'shag za shagom' for Masha Novik, which was in the Belarusian Nation Final for Junior Eurovision. She came at 3rd Place in the National Final (Televote 3rd Place/ 5th Place Jury). He also performed at the national final with Misyakova.