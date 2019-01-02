Definition of SoundFormed 1988
Definition of Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f015191f-8d20-4fc9-845f-b4bd6f348967
Definition of Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
Definition of Sound was a London-based dance-music group, consisting of Kevin Clark and Don Weekes, working with musicians Rex Brough (aka The Red King) and later Mike Spencer. Their second and fourth singles, "Wear Your Love Like Heaven" (1991) and "Moira Jane's Café" (1992) were in the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart. The group also had several songs enter the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart, including "Moira Jane's Café", which hit No. 1 in 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Definition of Sound Tracks
Sort by
Wear Your Love Like Heaven
Definition of Sound
Wear Your Love Like Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wear Your Love Like Heaven
Last played on
Now Is Tomorrow
Definition of Sound
Now Is Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Is Tomorrow
Last played on
Wear Your Love Like Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
Definition of Sound
Wear Your Love Like Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moira Jane's Cafe (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
Definition of Sound
Moira Jane's Cafe (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moira Jane's Cafe
Definition of Sound
Moira Jane's Cafe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moira Jane's Cafe
Last played on
Rise Like The Sun (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
Definition of Sound
Rise Like The Sun (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass The Vibes
Definition of Sound
Pass The Vibes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass The Vibes
Last played on
Boom Boom
Definition of Sound
Boom Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom
Last played on
Definition of Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist