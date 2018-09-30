Otmar MáchaBorn 2 October 1922. Died 14 December 2006
Otmar Mácha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0097269-716b-4eb3-b83c-a50fe33126c9
Otmar Mácha Biography (Wikipedia)
Otmar Mácha (2 October 1922 in Mariánské Hory, Ostrava – 14 December 2006 in Pardubice) was a Czech composer. He was member of the Quattro group of Czech composers with Sylvie Bodorová, Luboš Fišer and Zdeněk Lukáš.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otmar Mácha Tracks
Sort by
Elizabethan Serenade
Ronald Binge
Elizabethan Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kywn8.jpglink
Elizabethan Serenade
Conductor
Last played on
Variations on a Theme by and on the Death of Jean Rychik
Otmar Mácha
Variations on a Theme by and on the Death of Jean Rychik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9xs.jpglink
Variations on a Theme by and on the Death of Jean Rychik
Last played on
Otmar Mácha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist