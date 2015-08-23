Tommaso GiordaniBorn 1730. Died 23 February 1806
Tommaso Giordani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1730
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f007f111-4f3f-4f56-9581-d2bb862c3578
Tommaso Giordani Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommaso Giordani (c.1730 to 1733 – before 24 February 1806) was an Italian composer active in England and particularly in Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommaso Giordani Tracks
Sort by
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Dennis O'Neill
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caro mio ben (O gentle maid, hear now my sighs)
Last played on
Tommaso Giordani Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist