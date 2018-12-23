The Refreshments are a multiple gold and platinum album selling Swedish rock group formed in 1989 in Gävle, whose works have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

During their first years they mainly played covers of 1950s rock and roll songs. Their 1995 first album, Both Rock'n'Roll, was followed by 1997's Trouble Boys. Both albums were produced by Billy Bremner, who also played in the band for a few years.

Eleven of the band's fourteen original songs (as of 2011) have been written by bass player Joakim Arnell. Since piano player Johan Blohm joined the band, they have also played an occasional country song. Two of their biggest hits are "Miss You Miss Belinda" and "One Dance, One Rose, One Kiss". The band's 2003 album Rock'n'Roll X-mas placed number 1 on the Swedish music chart. The Refreshments have also worked with Dave Edmunds, a collaboration that resulted in the live album A Pile Of Rock. In addition, the band has featured the legendary British guitarist Albert Lee.