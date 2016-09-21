Chamber Orchestra of North German Radio
Chamber Orchestra of North German Radio
"When I am laid in earth", from Dido and Aeneas
Henry Purcell
Odysseus, Op 41 (Final chorus)
Max Bruch
4th mvt: Allegro assai - 1st symphony, op.32 in C minor
Jeanne Louise Dumont Farrenc, Johannes Goritski & Chamber Orchestra of North German Radio
