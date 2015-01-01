Phildel
Phildel is a British pianist, singer, and songwriter from London. Her name is a composite of her Chinese father and Irish mother's names (Philip and Della).
Phildel Tracks
Bright Eyes (Simon and Garfunkel)
Phildel
Bright Eyes (Simon and Garfunkel)
Storm Song
Phildel
Storm Song
Storm Song
Last played on
Holes In Your Coffin (recorded on the BBC Introducing stage at Bestival)
Phildel
Holes In Your Coffin (recorded on the BBC Introducing stage at Bestival)
MOONSEA
Phildel
MOONSEA
MOONSEA
Last played on
Moonsea - Huw tip
Phildel
Moonsea - Huw tip
Moonsea - Huw tip
Last played on
Hole In Your Coffin
Phildel
Hole In Your Coffin
Storm Song (Live In Session)
Phildel
Storm Song (Live In Session)
Storm Song (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Wolf
Phildel
The Wolf
The Disappearance Of The Girl
Phildel
The Disappearance Of The Girl
20
Mar
2019
Phildel
Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, London, UK
