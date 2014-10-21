Thomas L. ThomasWelsh American baritone. Born 23 February 1911. Died 17 April 1983
Thomas Llyfnwy Thomas (23 February 1911 - 17 April 1983) was a Welsh American baritone concert singer who achieved fame for his performances both in concert halls and on television and radio, most notably on The Voice of Firestone, where he was the most frequently featured singer. His concert repertoire included lieder, opera arias, ballads, spirituals and songs from musical theatre and operetta.
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Watching The Wheat
I'll Sing Thee Songs of Araby
