Dame June Rosemary Whitfield DBE (11 November 1925 – 28 December 2018) was an English radio, television and film actress.

Her big break was a lead in the BBC Light Programme radio comedy Take It from Here from 1953. Television roles soon followed, including appearances with Tony Hancock throughout his television career. In 1966, Whitfield played the leading role in the television sitcom Beggar My Neighbour which ran for three series. She also appeared in four Carry On films: Nurse (1959), Abroad (1972), Girls (1973) and Columbus (1992).

In 1968, Whitfield and Terry Scott began a long television partnership, which peaked with roles as husband and wife in Happy Ever After (1974–78) and Terry and June (1979–87). From 1992, Whitfield played Edina Monsoon's mother in Jennifer Saunders' Absolutely Fabulous. She was a regular character in Last of the Summer Wine and a recurring character in The Green Green Grass.

From 1993 to 2001, Whitfield played Miss Marple in the dramatisation of all twelve Agatha Christie Miss Marple novels on BBC Radio 4.