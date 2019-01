Nancy Ames (born September 30, 1937 as Nancy Hamilton Alfaro) is an American folk singer and songwriter. She regularly appeared on the American version of the television series That Was the Week That Was. The TW3 Girl, as she was known, sang the show theme and special material.

