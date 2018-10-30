Nancy AmesBorn 1937
Nancy Ames
1937
Nancy Ames Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Ames (born September 30, 1937 as Nancy Hamilton Alfaro) is an American folk singer and songwriter. She regularly appeared on the American version of the television series That Was the Week That Was. The TW3 Girl, as she was known, sang the show theme and special material.
Nancy Ames Tracks
Eso Beso
I Don't Want To Talk About It
Carcara
Eso Beso (That Kiss)
