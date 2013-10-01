ObscuraTechnical death metal band from Munich, Germany. Formed 2002
Obscura
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f002e30d-401c-44b1-82e0-d6796870594d
Obscura Biography (Wikipedia)
Obscura is a German technical death metal band from Landshut, founded by guitarist and vocalist Steffen Kummerer in 2002. The current line-up includes Kummerer, guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser. The band have released five studio albums, a compilation album and five music videos since its formation. Their latest album Diluvium was released on 13 July 2018 via Relapse Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Obscura Tracks
Sort by
Rewalk
Obscura
Rewalk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rewalk
Last played on
Nothing
Obscura
Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing
Last played on
Obscura Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist