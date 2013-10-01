Obscura is a German technical death metal band from Landshut, founded by guitarist and vocalist Steffen Kummerer in 2002. The current line-up includes Kummerer, guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser. The band have released five studio albums, a compilation album and five music videos since its formation. Their latest album Diluvium was released on 13 July 2018 via Relapse Records.