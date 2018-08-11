Vito Žuraj (born May 7, 1979 in Ljubljana) is a Slovenian composer. After obtaining a degree in composition and music theory at the Ljubljana Academy of Music, he moved to Dresden to further his education at the "Carl Maria von Weber" College of Music under Lothar Voigtländer.

Žuraj has composed for Boštjan Lipovšek, among others. He writes chamber, vocal and symphonic music. Several of his symphonic works have been performed by the Maribor Philharmonic, the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, and the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra, with Simon Robinson, Lior Shambadal and Marko Letonja conducting.