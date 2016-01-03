Bert FirmanBorn 3 February 1906. Died 9 April 1999
Bert Firman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eff8d44b-9e1a-4b12-b426-51ea072bd2ab
Bert Firman Tracks
Sort by
Swing High, Swing Low
Bert Firman
Swing High, Swing Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing High, Swing Low
Last played on
The Stampede
Bert Firman
The Stampede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stampede
Last played on
Bert Firman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist