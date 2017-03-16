Raphaelle Standell-PrestonBorn 1 February 1990
Raphaelle Standell-Preston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eff7cc4d-f5b9-44f1-b708-5c34c180f9f6
Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphaelle Standell-Preston (born February 1, 1990) is a Canadian musician and songwriter, currently the frontwoman of Braids and Blue Hawaii. She releases solo music under the name Indiensoci. Her vocal style has been described as slipping "from exquisite sweetness to Björk-like yelps".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
Nathan Fake
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
RVK (feat. Raphaelle Standell-Preston)
Last played on
Back to artist